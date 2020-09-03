American Red Cross assists nearly 20 people after fire rips through apartments in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is helping nearly 20 people after a fire damaged multiple units at Oak Place Apartments in Anderson.

Anderson Fire Chief Jimmy Sutherland said firefighters responded to the scene at just before 9 p.m. and finished up a little after 11 p.m.

Sutherland said the fire may have been caused by an electrical malfunction, but they will continue to investigate.

According to the Red Cross, more than a half dozen units were damaged.

Red Cross team members and volunteers responded, both in-person and virtually, to provide comfort kits, containing person hygiene items, and financial assistance for immediate needs.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by last night’s large fire and the Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping them recover amid this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Colby, the Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter. “This week kicked off National Preparedness month and this is an unfortunate reminder that emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time. It is important for families to prepare for home fires by creating a family escape plan and test their smoke alarms every month. We remain committed to supporting our communities while keeping our team and those we serve, safe.”