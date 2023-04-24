SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is working to make homes more fire safe in the Upstate by installing smoke alarms.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires are the most common disaster in South Carolina.

The Red Cross said they have responded to nearly 150 home fires in the Upstate this year.

“We know right now that we’ve saved over 1,000 lives in the state of South Carolina directly attributed to the fire alarms that we have installed”, said Richard Callahan, Red Cross volunteer.

“So this is not a minor hazard that people need to be aware of and concerned about.”

The results from the smoke alarm blitzes last week in Spartanburg have made 180 homes safer, 565 clients have been served and 508 alarms have been installed.

Officials remind the community that having working smoke alarms cuts your risk of death from a home fire in half.