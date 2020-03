A U.S. Air Force Airman from the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing squeezes an object while giving blood during a blood drive on Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., Aug. 29, 2015. The objects are given out for donors to squeeze in order to help blood flow. (U.S. Air National Guard […]

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross will be holding several emergency blood drives in Hendersonville.

The blood drives will happen will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Henderson, located at 211 First Avenue East.

The drive will be on March 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Anyone wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-Ins will also be welcome.