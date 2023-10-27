SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An urgent care for pets is set to open in Spartanburg.

UrgentVet located at 111 East Blackstock Road will open Nov. 2.

Its hours are Monday-Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and noon to 8 p.m. on all holidays.

According to UrgentVet’s website, its goal is to “provide quick, convenient, affordable care 365 days a year,” even on holidays.

UrgentVet treats many conditions, it does not treat the following: