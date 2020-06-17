Anderson Arts Center holds National Park themed summer camp

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA) Anderson Arts Center will host a summer camp with a theme summer at the National Parks. The camp will be held for six weeks and campers can choose to attend as many as they’d like.

Camps have been happening at the art center since 1982.

Executive director April Cameron said campers will study the works projects administration posters from the 1930s and 40s detailing the different national parks.

The arts center will offer camps half or full day for campers ages 4 to 12 and one week of camp for teenagers.

Cameron said students will experiment with different mediums including drawing, painting, clay, collage, sculpture and more.

because of the COVID-19 outbreak campers will be limited to no more than 10 per class, counselors will be wearing masks and will be sanitizing and practicing appropriate social distancing.

Camps runs from June 22-Aug 7



To sign up head to https://andersonarts.org/arts-school/summer-art-camp/