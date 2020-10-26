Anderson brings Halloween and history together

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Just like a lot of things in 2020, holidays are a lot different.

Guidelines set by the CDC this month suggest distanced Halloween activities, to keep it safe.

Sunday, Anderson did just that.

The city, along with The Market Theatre Company, put on a play in one of Anderson’s most historic cemeteries, Silver Brook.

The play was hosted as a nod to this Halloween season, but more so to bring the stories of individuals buried in the cemetery, back to life.

Cast member DeAnna Gregory, played the ghost of Maud Boardwick, who was the first circus performer in South Carolina to die from an aerial accident.

Gregory said she’s glad Anderson is finding ways to celebrate the holiday, even in COVID.

“I never thought before the pandemic that something like this would be so cool and then they brought the idea to me and I thought this is the best way I can see to bring theatre back,” Gregory said.

Gregory said though she loves acting, this was also a learning experience for her, “I had no idea about so much of the history of Anderson because I’m not from here so it was a really great learning opportunity for me. When they came with the monologue I was like is this real this is so cool I love my character.”

In attendance for the performance was the Dean of South Carolina’s School of the Arts, David Larson.

He said he’s been missing the live aspect of theatre and was thankful he got a taste of it Sunday.

“Theatre people are creative, and so they’re going to find a way,” Larson said. “They’re going to find a way to communicate to a live audience in a live setting. It’s highly creative solution to this absence of theatre, you know there’s no theatre going on but yet there is theatre going on.”

