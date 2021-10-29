Anderson Co. bank robbed, deputies looking for suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County bank was robbed Friday afternoon and deputies need the public’s help locating the suspect.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the Peoples Bank was robbed at 3:15 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard.

Deputies said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left in a dark colored SUV.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray sportscoat and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4405 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.