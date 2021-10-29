Anderson Co. bank robbed, deputies looking for suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County bank was robbed Friday afternoon and deputies need the public’s help locating the suspect.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the Peoples Bank was robbed at 3:15 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard.

Deputies said a man walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left in a dark colored SUV.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray sportscoat and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4405 or Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store