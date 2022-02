WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Williamston bridge will close for needed repairs due to people crashing into it.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), with input from the Town of Williamston and the Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, is closing Gossett Street in Williamston at the railway underpass.

The closure is taking place due to recent strikes of the railroad bright over Gossett Street.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact SCDOT at (864) 227-6971.