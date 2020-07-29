Anderson Co. business owners face dozens of charges over undelivered custom furniture

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The two owners of an Anderson County business are facing dozens of charges each after deputies said they took money for custom furniture which they never delivered.

According to the Anderson County jail records, 33-year-old Kristina Moore is facing 45 Breach of Trust charges while 40-year-old Kevin Moore is facing 46 Breach of Trust charges.

Warrants show that numerous customers purchased custom furniture from Edgewater Design, also known as Custom Edge Design, on social media between December 2018 and October 2019.

The warrants said that customers still have not received the furniture and no communication was made from the suspects as to when the furniture would be ready.

Both suspects were taken to the Anderson County Detention Center on Monday and have since been released.