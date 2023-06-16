ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Potholes and uneven pavement make up many Anderson County roads.

“They’re a little bumpy, and there are lots of potholes,” Julie Owens said.

“They really need to do something about them,” Chris Fowler added. “It’s awful on every road you go on in Anderson County.”

But, fixing each road is not cheap.

“It costs about $1 million to pave one mile of road,” Rusty Burns, the county’s administrator, said.

The county has been trying to find money to fix its roads for years, according to Burns. It may now have a solution — a penny sales tax.

“Anybody who bought anything in the county would pay that tax,” Burns explained. “Because we’re on the interstate, and because we have a lot of people who come here who don’t live in Anderson County, they would also be paying this penny sales tax, which would help our roads.”

Burns said the tax would generate about $49 million a year.

“It would go directly, strictly and only to roads,” he said.

Anderson County Council is currently deciding if it will allow the penny sales tax to be added to the 2024 ballot. The ordinance is awaiting final approval from council.

If it makes it on the ballot, Anderson County voters would decide if the tax is enacted.

“This gives each person the right to vote yes we want to impose this tax on ourselves, or we do not want to impose this tax on ourselves,” Burns said.

Voters would know which roads would be fixed before they vote. The county recently began a study to examine each road in the county.

“It will tell us, ‘this road is in pretty good shape, but you need to do this,'” Burns explained. “‘This road is in bad shape so you need to do this. This road can never be saved, and you’re going to have to repave this road.'”

The county has yet to decide how long the sales tax would be in place for, but Burns said that will be decided before residents vote.

Burns also said the county is not allowed to campaign for the penny sales tax.

“The county can provide factual information,” he said. “But, the county cannot go advocate for or against. Other people in the community will have to take up that torch.”