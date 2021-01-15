Anderson Co. Council member Gracie Floyd dies from COVID-19

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Longtime Anderson County Council member Gracie Floyd died Friday from COVID-19, according to county officials. She was 75.

Floyd had been a member of Anderson County Council for district two for more than two decades.

In a Facebook post, Floyd’s son Greg said she died from COVID pneumonia and other health complications around 6:30pm.

“She has crossed the threshold of the gates of heaven and she is finally at peace,” the post continued.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

