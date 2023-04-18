ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Anderson County Council heard a proposal during Tuesday’s meeting to implement a clear bag policy in county buildings.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the public and county employees safe,” Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator, said. “That’s the whole purpose of this.”

If approved by county council, regular bags and purses would not be allowed in the historic courthouse, magistrate court and county annex.

“We already have a clear bag policy for concerts at the civic center and other events,” Burns said.

Burns said the policy was requested by officers who work in the buildings.

“We’ve had instances where people have brought things into the building they probably shouldn’t have brought in,” he said. “We’re trying to eliminate that possibility to the best of our ability.”

“I think it should be something we look to implement, especially when it comes from law enforcement,” Anderson County Council Member John Wright, Jr. added. “We’re going to do everything everything we can to support them and make sure they’re protecting our citizens.”

Burns said if the ordinance is approved, security officers in each building will examine each bag to ensure the policy is followed.

“I think it really makes a lot of sense from a safety perspective and from an efficiency standpoint as well,” Wright said.

“At least this will help the officers and employees feel safer,” Burns added. “We have a lot of members of the public who are in these places too. It’s our responsibility to make sure they have a safe place to go to pay their taxes, go to court, get marriage licenses and things like that.”

The ordinance must go through three readings before it goes into effect.