ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – With the school year right around the corner, Anderson County school resource officers are also gearing up.

“They’ve done everything from de-escalation training to weapons training to legal training,” said Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Todd Owens. “They’re protecting our kids, so that’s why we’re dedicating this week to them.”

A full five days of training is set aside to refresh them on how to best protect schools in every situation.

“Just remind yourself and keep in mind that something could happen, it might not be a normal day,’ SRO Patrick Henry said.

The sheriff’s office said one of the best tools is the situational simulator, where officers can practice responding to threats like a school shooting.

“We know this is not 100% real, but you want to get as close to that feel and that type of scenario as possible,” Henry said.

They also practice hand to hand combat, without using a weapon.

The sheriff’s office said these officers don’t get the credit they deserve for the work they do.

“They go to school every day, and they’re willing to put their lives in the line for your child. They’re there to protect your child. They’re there in case a horrible situation happens, in case a gunman comes in. Their soul job is to go to that gunman and stop that threat,” Owens said.

The ACSO said they’re one of few sheriff’s offices in the state that do this hand-to-hand defensive tactic training.