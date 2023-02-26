UPDATE:(2/28)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that Johnny Castro has been located safely.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy that was last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, Johnny Castro,10, was last seen near Lyons Street in Anderson. Deputies said that Castro got into a red SUV and that the make and model are unknown at this time.

Castro is described as 3 feet tall and weighs about 75 pounds. If you know about Castro’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.