ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that was last seen on Wednesday.

According to deputies, Megan Wertz was last seen in the area of Josie Creek Drive near Piedmont. Deputies said what Wetz was last wearing is unknown however, she is believed to be wearing black leggings.

Wertz drives a 2015 two-door blue Chevrolet Camaro. If you know anything about Wertz’s whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.