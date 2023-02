ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a man that was last seen on Saturday.

Deputies said that they are searching for Clyde Gravely Jr. who was last seen leaving an address on Cheddar Hills Road in Belton.

Deputies said that Gravely left in his gold 2003 Lincoln TownCar with the SC license plate 9906LR.

If anyone has information regarding Gravely’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.