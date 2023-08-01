ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Co. District Five hosted its annual back-to-school celebration at NewSpring Church to announce the new District Teacher of the Year and honor other school employees with awards.

According to the district, 1,700 people were in attendance. The district said the back-to-school celebration is a way to bring exciting energy before school starts. In an effort to surprise returning employees, full-time staff received a $1,500 bonus and part-time received a $750 bonus.

The new District Five Teacher of the Year, Camille Richardson, a math teacher at T.L. Hanna Highschool, was given a new car to drive for one year, a check and a certificate.

“Thank you Anderson School District Five for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I am truly honored. I am truly grateful,” Richardson said.

According to the Community Engagement Liaison, Coach Dickie Smith, teachers go above and beyond for students and should be recognized more often.

“I taught and sometimes we don’t thank our teachers enough, but this is one way we try to make it worthwhile to be a superior teacher,” Smith said.

Richardson said she wants to use the next school year to be a voice for other teachers and learn what their needs are for improvement within the school district.

“I think oftentimes as teachers, we’re inundated with what’s going on in our building and we’re just so committed to making sure that we are being everything we can for our students that we don’t get the chance to get out and see what’s going on around the district a lot,” Richardson said.

Richardson was one of the three finalists nominated by the faculty. A committee made up of volunteer community leaders made the final selection.

“I feel extremely honored to be able to serve in this capacity just to have the chance to love on other teachers to encourage them at all times and to use this platform to just make sure they are reminded of how magical they are,” Richardson said.

