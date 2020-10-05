Anderson Co. EMS launches Paramedic Quick Response Vehicle Program

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Emergency Medical Services announced the launch of their Paramedic Quick Response Vehicles Program.

“Anderson County Council chose to venture into this aspect of providing emergency

medical services to supplement the current providers and ensure that all citizens in the

county have access to advanced medical care when it is needed, while reducing

response times for true emergencies,” according to the release from Anderson County EMS.

The QRV concept is being utilized across the county in an effort to reduce the strain on emergency responders.

The new program will help reduce response times by sending only sending the resources and personnel that are required to treat the patient.

“The most important aspect of emergency medical care, is to have someone capable of

providing the needed care on scene as soon as possible, transportation is then

secondary,” according to the press release.