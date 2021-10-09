Anderson Co. inspects dozens of roads after week of flooding

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Anderson County crews are investigating 15 roads after heavy rain led to some being washed out or closed over the last few days.

Officials said the majority of those closures are near culverts and bridges, where the water came from low points over the roads on Thursday and Friday.

“We’ve had 73 roads flooded totaled between both days,” Matt Hogan, Manager for Anderson County Road and Bridges said. “I know there’s a lot of shoulders that have washed away when water comes up over the road, it tends to wash the embankment off the on the other side.”

According to Hogan, 15 out of 70 roads remain temporarily closed and five roads are closed indefinitely until crews make repairs.

“They’re being inspected now for safety, and they will either open them or we will do another investigation on what needs to be done,” Hogan said.

The roads closed indefinitely include:

Massey Road in Williamston

Fire Tower Road in Williamston

Scotts Bridge Road in Williamston

Audrey Hardy Road in Iva

Tiny Greer Road in Honea Path

“Closed because they are impassable. Not completely washed out, but they are to the point we wouldn’t put a vehicle on those,” Hogan said.

David Baker, Director of Anderson County Emergency Services said, most of the impacts were in the northern part of the county.

“Several areas in the northern part of the county, up around the Williamston, Piedmont area, got a pretty decent amount of rain overnight, and the night before last, and through the night,” Baker said.

Baker said at one point, some people were stranded in high water.

“Early the following morning, we had several road closures, several that have washed out to the point I believe, my last count was, we did a total of three technical rescues, swift water rescues up in that area and an additional one in the southern part of the county, actually just across the Abbeville County line,” Baker said.



Crews are still trying to pick up the pieces from past storms.

“We still have roads from two years, that still aren’t open, so that tells you, we still haven’t caught up from those,” Hogan said.

Baker wanted to send an important reminder to everyone for the future.

“Remind folks, when we get a quick heavy rainfall, when the rain falls faster than the culverts and the drainage can carry it, unfortunately, it ends up with water in the roadway. Unfortunately when you’re traveling, you don’t know what’s under that water. You don’t know how deep it is, whether there’s a roadway there or not, and we found that out yesterday.” David Baker

“We always want to caution our citizens and folks that are listening, you know, always be very cautious especially when you see water in the roadway. It’s always better to turn around and find an alternate route, because you just don’t know what’s under that water,” Baker added.

Hogan said the roads closed indefinitely, should reopen in some weeks, after repairs are complete.