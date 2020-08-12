Anderson Co. K-9 ‘fights for his life’ after being shot

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said one of their K-9s was shot Tuesday night while helping to track two suspects.

Deputies said there was chase that was called off after the suspect vehicle entered the city of Anderson. A short time later, deputies were notified that the vehicle had been involved in a crash along Clemson Boulevard.

When deputies arrived on scene, two people ran away from the vehicle.

K-9 Roscoe was being used to help tract the suspects when they began shooting at the deputies.

The dog was taken to an animal trauma center in Greenville, according to the sheriff’s office. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said Roscoe’s condition was not good.

Hyco K-9 Fund, a non-profit in Anderson, said Roscoe is a 3-year-old German Shepherd. He has been with the sheriff’s office since 2017.

Roscoe is nationally certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking, according to the organization.