ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County man is accused of sharing and downloading child sexual abuse material.

67-year-old Douglas Lunsford was arrested and charged with ten counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they found that Lunsford uploaded, downloaded, and copied child sexual abuse material over the course of their seven-month investigation.

Investigators received more than 100 cyber tips regarding this case, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office searched Lunsford’s Whitehall Road home last Thursday for evidence.

Lunsford is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.