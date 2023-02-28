ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a man after he drove away from them during a traffic stop.

Deputies said that they pulled over Joshua Garrett along East Church Road, and then Garrett decided to pull off in his car.

According to deputies, they continued to follow Garrett and said that Garrett ran into a field leading into a creek. Garrett was carrying a handgun and a bookbag with 30 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Garrett was charged with:

trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

traffic/reckless driving

failure to stop for blue lights

Garrett is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.