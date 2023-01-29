Photo of weapons and drugs (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s office said that they arrested a man after serving a warrant at a home in early January.

According to deputies, the Directed Patrol Unit, SWAT, and Narcotics Division did a search warrant along Spake Road in Pendleton.

Deputies said that Justin Cobb tried to run out the back door with a small bag in hand, but was stopped by a K-9.

Cobb was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.