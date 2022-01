If your air mattress has a pinhole leak and you don’t have any patches, you can also repair it using a hot glue gun.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County partnered with Hope Missions to provide shelter during the winter storm.

Hope Missions is located at 213 S Tower Street in downtown Anderson.

It is open to people needing a warm, dry place to staying during the winter weather.

The warming area is open now and will remain open through the storm or as long as needed.

If you have questions, call Hope Missions at (864)359-2398.