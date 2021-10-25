Anderson Co. peers remember James Michael Tyler in his early years

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – James Michael Tyler’s friends, family, former classmates along with fans across the country are remembering his life and legacy— and it turns out he has ties to Anderson County.

James Michael Tyler, also known for playing the role of Gunther on the hit sitcom “Friends” passed away from stage four prostate cancer on Sunday at the age of 59.

“His life was definitely cut short by prostate cancer. He died much too young to not be with us anymore,” Walter Mayfield, principal of T.L. Hanna High School, said.

A part of Tyler’s life story story lies here in Anderson County.

While Walter Mayfield is the current principal at T.L.Hanna high school, he also attended the school in the 80’s and remembers Tyler as being an active student and all around good guy.

During Tyler’s time at T.L. Hanna High School he was involved in the student magazine called Wit and Wisdom along with many other activities.

“He was an artistic guy he played in the band and sang in the chorus and he was editor of wit and wisdom,” Mayfield said.

But it doesn’t stop there, Tyler also attended Clemson University and credits their drama department for having a significant impact on his acting career.

“I definitely think most of his classmates that graduated with him were surprised when he became a member of the cast of Friends and his sense of humor he had on the show. I just remember he was a good guy and got along well with everybody,” Mayfield said.

The school said they’re still working on the Chadwick Boseman scholarship fund, an actor who passed away and also attended T.L. Hanna High School, but Mayfield said they may consider doing the same for Tyler.

But for now, T.L. Hanna High School has a message written on the marquee that says “In loving memory of James Michael Tyler.