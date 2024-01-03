ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board approved four opioid remediation projects submitted by Anderson County. The approved projects have a combined budget of $418,824.

These projects include a Detention Center Treatment Program, Detention Center Post Release Treatment Scholarships, Anderson County Coroner’s Office Drug Education Initiative and PlaySafe Student Connect Initiative.

According to Anderson County, mental health is a big factor of the repeated cycle of inmates abusing drugs and ultimately entering into the system.

With this budget, full time licensed Mental Health/Behavior Service professionals will be at the Detention Center providing treatment services to inmates to wean them off of turning back to their addiction.

“We think that this will help benefit all of the people, get them on the right track to get to where they need to be,” said Steve Newton, Anderson Co. Government Affairs Director.

The county has also secured funding for Post Release Treatment Scholarships when inmates leave the Detention Center and are referred to a residential treatment program.

“Many of the inmates can’t afford that cost that is associated. What we’re doing here is setting aside money to pay for residential treatment scholarships. We’re gonna have 10 for males over at the Bridge Recovery Center and 10 for females at the Shalom House,” said Newton.

The third project will support Anderson County Office of the Coroner, Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office drug education initiative. This initiative will bring public awareness to schools, civic organizations and churches about the risks involved with drug and alcohol abuse.

Lastly, PlaySafe AOD/OAA Student Connect Initiative aims to implement a comprehensive program aimed at educating students on the risks associated with substance use as well as monitoring their mental health before, during, and after an injury

“What they do is provide certified athletic trainers to various schools in the community and make them available to treat athletes or regular students who may get sprained ankles or hurt their knee or hurt their shoulder or what not,” said Newton.

Now that funding is secured, the county will get started with implementing these initiatives.

“We will be hitting the ground very quickly. Right now we are just waiting to finalize some paperwork with the state office and at that time we will brief our partners and turn them loose and say “Get going!” said Newton.

The county is looking into what other opioid projects they can receive funding for to help the community.