SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Dollar General announced their plan to open stores an hour early to accommodate high risk senior shoppers and to close an hour early to sanitize and restock their stores.

"We want to be able to help our senior customers with the ability to come in and get the items that they need, at a time that they are a little less busy and less crowded shopping in our stores. They can get in, get the things they need and get home," Crystal Ghassemi, director of PR at Dollar General said.