ANDERSON S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hiring more school resource officers as the population grows.

According to law enforcement, the city and county have at least one SRO in every school.

Sergeant Matt Guthrie of Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there was a recent change to install two officers at Westside and T.L. Hanna High School for increased visibility due to size.

Sergeant Guthrie describes SROs as a liaison for the students and staff members between the education system and law enforcement. There are three primary functions: providing physical security for the campus, educating others about the law and counseling children.

“You are there as somebody to talk to and offer life guidance and sometimes that’s law enforcement related and sometimes it’s not. For me, it’s been thousands of students now that I’ve been able to have those interactions with. There’s nothing more rewarding than that,” said Guthrie.

Sergeant Guthrie said those who want to become an SRO start off as a general deputy sheriff with a class one officer certification.

According to Captain Wayne Mills, Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office of Special Operations, school resource officers undergo immersible training multiple times throughout the year. The simulation used is called “Virta” which contains over 60,000 scenarios giving officers a realistic feel of what could happen while on duty.

Captain Mills said training days in just one service alone, there are 16-hour blocks that cover everything from medical training to de-escalation of an active shooter situation. Captain Mills said it allows them to make mistakes while training before making mistakes in the real world.

“All of the tools that are available to them in the real world, we have simulations for them in here. Their weapon systems, their tasers, their spray; every bit of it is activated and used inside the simulation. They talk to dispatch and handle the scenario just as if they would if they were in the real world,” said Mills.

Captain Mills says the simulation has brought the training to a new level. They offer it to surrounding agencies to effectively train officers.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is also looking to hire crossing guards. If you are interested in either position, click here.