ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities in Anderson County said there has been an increase in drug-related deaths.

According to officials in Anderson County, there has been a 70% increase over the past year, with 80 drug-related deaths already this year.

We previously reported two drug-related death that happened Sunday on Jones Street.

In 2021, there were 48 drug-related deaths in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Coroner said fentanyl has been the primary drug in over half of the cases.

“We’re seeing Fentanyl in a large number of our deaths that we’re investigating and that’s alarming…Fentanyl is a very dangerous drug, and these aren’t prescriptions that the pharmacist writes out so that you know what the therapeutic amount is,” said Greg Shore, Anderson County Coroner.

According to investigators, other drugs have also been connected to overdose deaths including meth, heroin, and oxycodone.