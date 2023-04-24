ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that one of their K9 Officers passed away over the weekend.

According to deputies, K9 Officer Face began his career with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 starting out on road patrol duties.

He was responsible for assisting deputies with criminal apprehensions, building clearings, narcotics detection, and many other high-profile functions.

In 2017, K9 Face moved into the Special Investigations Division, where he served as an important element in the direct patrol unit. In 2019, he joined the Criminal Interdiction Unit and excelled in assisting teammates on the team.

Face ended his career with more than 350 deployments, 22 criminal apprehensions, and found 55 fugitives. He detected more than 800 pounds of marijuana, 300 pounds of meth, 20 pounds of cocaine, 4 pounds of heroin, and $600,000 dollars in cash seized.

He retired in May 2020 and enjoyed walks, table scraps, and couch snuggles.