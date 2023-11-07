ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will make it’s debut in prime time on Friday.

The sheriff’s office is set to be featured on the newest episode of the television show COPS.

In 2022, the show, which airs 6 p.m. Friday’s on the Fox Nation streaming service, announced it would spend 10 to 12 weeks with the sheriff’s office to film the show.

“We are excited for the opportunity to show you, and the world, what it’s like to be a Sheriff’s Deputy in Anderson County,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement posted to Facebook following the announcement.

COPS was canceled in 2020 by the Paramount Network in the wake of police protests following the death of George Floyd.

The Fox Nation streaming service revived the show in 2021. Friday’s episode will feature master deputies Christopher Sellars and Cory Barnes, according to a recent Facebook post.