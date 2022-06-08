ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they will be appearing on the upcoming season of the television show COPS.

In the announcement, the sheriff’s office said crews will begin shooting in Anderson County at the end of June. Filming will last for 10 to 12 weeks.

The episodes featuring Anderson County will likely air in the spring or summer of 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are excited for the opportunity to show you, and the world, what it’s like to be a Sheriff’s Deputy in Anderson County,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement posted to Facebook.

COPS was canceled in 2020 by the Paramount Network in the wake of police protests following the death of George Floyd.

The Fox Nation streaming service revived the show in 2021. It recently completed airing its 33rd season.