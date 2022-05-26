ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County will host a first responder career fair Thursday afternoon.
The career fair will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Civic Center of Anderson located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
The following agencies will be at the career fair:
- Anderson County Sheriff`s Office
- Honea Path Police Department
- Pendleton Police Department
- Anderson City Police Department
- Anderson County Fire Department
- Town of West Pelzer Police Department
- Iva Police Department
- Anderson City Fire Department
- Williamston Police Department
- MedShore
- Emergency Medical Services of Anderson County
Agencies will be accepting resumes and applications onsite.