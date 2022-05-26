ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County will host a first responder career fair Thursday afternoon.

The career fair will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Civic Center of Anderson located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The following agencies will be at the career fair:

Anderson County Sheriff`s Office

Honea Path Police Department

Pendleton Police Department

Anderson City Police Department

Anderson County Fire Department

Town of West Pelzer Police Department

Iva Police Department

Anderson City Fire Department

Williamston Police Department

MedShore

Emergency Medical Services of Anderson County

Agencies will be accepting resumes and applications onsite.