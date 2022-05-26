ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County will host a first responder career fair Thursday afternoon.

The career fair will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Civic Center of Anderson located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The following agencies will be at the career fair:

  • Anderson County Sheriff`s Office
  • Honea Path Police Department
  • Pendleton Police Department
  • Anderson City Police Department
  • Anderson County Fire Department
  • Town of West Pelzer Police Department
  • Iva Police Department
  • Anderson City Fire Department
  • Williamston Police Department
  • MedShore
  • Emergency Medical Services of Anderson County

Agencies will be accepting resumes and applications onsite.