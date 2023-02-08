ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County is hosting its 5th annual You Are Beautiful pageant Thursday at the Anderson County Civic Center.

This year’s theme will be ‘A Night Under the Stars’ with 35 contestants. The pageant starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be sold for $10 at the door, accepting cash or Venmo only. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

The You Are Beautiful pageant highlights the authentic beauty of the special needs community and provides a platform for our friends with special needs to teach us all how to set aside our differences and enjoy our similarities.

So far, the You Are Beautiful pageant has raised more than $5,000 to donate back to local athletes.

For more information, please visit the You Are Beautiful Special Needs Pageant Facebook page. You may also call Area-14 Special Olympic office, Co-Directors Kathy Schofield and Tessa Hilley at 864-260-4142.