ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A $500,000 grant has been awarded to Anderson County from the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) for a county sewer project, the Office of State Senator Mike Gambrell announced on Tuesday.

The funds will go towards the county’s Upper Five Mile Sewer Rehabilitation project.

“The Five Mile sewer trunk line serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the greater Anderson area,” the county wrote in a release. “In recent years the county embarked on a multi-phase effort along the Five Mile line to replace aging infrastructure, upgrade capacity, and ensure proper safeguards for the surrounding environment.”

“The Five Mile sewer line is an essential component of our overall economic development strategy” said County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn. “Thousands of our citizens are employed by the major industries and small business that are served by the line, and with all these livelihoods at stake we would be derelict in our public responsibility if we did not address its current and future needs. I’d like to thank Senator Gambrell and the Rural Infrastructure Authority for their support and assistance—we are truly grateful.”

The RIA awarded four grants to the county on Monday, totaling just under $2 million.