Anderson completes a $21 million downtown project, creating more attractions

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) — The City of Anderson unveiled its newest downtown development project which is revitalizing an entire block in the Electric City.

The city held a dedication ceremony Thursday as it officially opened the Home2 Suites Hotel and other venues.

“This project is really a cornerstone for us downtown, as our investments, as we see more investment downtown, we’re seeing a lot of that,” said city manager David McCuen. “And this project in particular is a $21 million investment between the hotel development, which is a multi-use building. It’s actually 87 rooms, but it also has a retail component of it on Main Street, that will be a restaurant.”

McCuen said an event center is located across the street and the hotel gives guests a place to stay overnight and adds to pedestrian traffic downtown and helps restaurants and other businesses.

The hotel officially opened about two weeks ago.

“It’s been a long time coming and our partnership with the city everyone was so excited for us to get this off the ground and to get this going,” said Home2 Suites General Manager Tracy Brain. “Every day we’re getting more and more people that just come in the door just to look around. They’re so excited that we’re here in Anderson.”

The hotel also has six suites, which have an apartment style feel for extended stays.

“They have everything you need to stay one night or 30,” Brain said.

McCuen added that they’re already seeing Clemson fans changing reservations and staying in downtown Anderson.

“They’ll come in the day before, browse the many restaurants, the new breweries that we have downtown and then go over for the game,” said McCuen.

The project also includes a seven-story parking garage with an upper deck venue.

Just feet away from the parking garage, the city has also completed a new streetscape project.

“Of course, we completely redid a transformation of the street, which is West Market Street just to the side of the hotel which includes large trees, new sidewalks, pedestrian friendly, and so it’s all a part of the redevelopment of this whole entire block,” said McCuen.

Overall, the project has been in the works for more than three years.

“We had a lot of citizen input in the planning process we’ve called ‘Shock This Block,'” said Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts. “So, there have been spots in the downtown area and the central business district, that have been identified for projects and this is one of them.”

“Being the Electric City, you can feel the electricity in the air,” said Roberts. “There are a lot of projects going on, and this is a good segue, into a lot of the development that’s happening within the city.”

The mayor said he hopes this development brings people to live, eat, and play in the city.

“This is a game changer again, and I think this is just the impetus of other things coming to the community,” Roberts said.

City leaders said this development project is just the beginning.

“We have another $180 million worth of projects that we’re working on downtown, and so we have a lot happening at one time,” said McCuen. “And so Anderson is going to continue to grow. We’re on the map. The downtown’s growing. It looks phenomenal, and so this is just a big part of that.”

McCuen said they are still looking for interested businesses to fill the restaurant venue and the rooftop above the parking garage.