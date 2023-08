ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that was reported missing on Sunday.

According to deputies, Isaiah Viney Jr. was reported missing on Wilderness Trail in Liberty. Deputies said that Viney was last seen in a blue Honda CRV with tag #XFL109.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.