Anderson, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections gave away free coffee and donuts for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

The election officials in Anderson County said it’s a good time to remind everyone to check their registration before upcoming General and Primary Elections.

One big thing to check for is updating your address if you move.

They also encourage everyone to register to vote.

Anderson County is also looking for more poll workers for the upcoming elections.

Information on registration and working the polls can be found HERE.