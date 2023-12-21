ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) — As the year comes to a close, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office remembers those who lost their lives this year by spreading ashes at The Old County Home gravesite.

“This is an annual thing we do every year to represent those who have left this past year who have passed away that were either the last family member left in the family or they (the family) was unable to pay for funeral arrangements,” said Greg Shore.

According to the county, the 10 year tradition symbolizes compassion and dignity.

“It really gives us a good feeling to honor those that had no family. We’re their family and that’s one thing that I really admire about Anderson County. It cares about its people,” said Shore.

Shore said the ceremony speaks volumes on the county that council sets aside a budget to cover the cremation expenses.

About 20 to 25 people died this year whose expenses still weren’t covered.

“We do a background check and we check to make sure there’s no assets there before we use the taxpayers money to do the cremation,” said Shore.

Hosting the ceremony around the holidays is a way to pay respects and close out the year.

“Everybody is special and we treat everybody the same. We want to make sure that everybody is taken care of,” said Shore.

The ceremony consisted of the chaplain reading the names and saying a prayer.

Then, the coroners did the honors of spreading the ashes along the cemetery.

Eventually, those who lost their lives this year will have their names added to a plaque and placed on the memory wall at the gravesite.

Vice Chairman, Brett Sanders, said those who lost their lives deserve to be recognized.

“Each person’s name on the wall was someone’s son, daughter, father, brother, sister,” said Sanders.

He also said being at the ceremony gave him a deeper outlook on life.

“For people at home with their families they should cherish them. Life is short and it can go at any minute so get up and be grateful and thankful for what you have and try to bless and carry it forward,” said Sanders.

The county said they plan to continue this tradition for many years to come.