Anderson County sees increase in emergency 911 calls

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Leadership with Anderson County Emergency Medical Services said recently, they have seen a 40 percent increase in the number of 911 calls.

“The actual increase in 911 calls started just before we moved to this unified system that we have now. It’s been slowly increasing through the summer months of 2021, and it has continued to increase,” said Steven Kelly, Director of Anderson County Emergency Medical Services.

“We’ve seen an increase not necessarily in COVID type patients, but all kinds of medical and trauma calls,” Kelly said. “The first COVID pandemic we had, the first round, we saw a drastic decrease in 911 calls for literally a couple of months. This time, it’s not the same. We’re absolutely just wide open.”

Kelly said they’re seeing 39 percent more calls than they did this time last year.

“I think we’ve figured out, the last time we pulled the numbers on it, about 39 percent more calls than what we did this time last year,” Kelly said.

“In the emergency medical field, usually when we get into the winter months starting November, December when it starts getting colder, we normally have a seasonal decrease in call volume. We haven’t seen that this year. We are still running the same amount of calls that we ran in July, August and September of 2021,” Kelly said.

“December, which is the month we’re working on right now at the moment, we had 3,700 EMS calls. That’s just for ambulances. So, this time last year was probably closer to the 2,700-2,800 area,” Kelly said.

Kelly said, as of Tuesday, there have also been some changes to the county’s dispatch system.

“These numbers are the reason we had to change. That 3,767 calls. We were trying to run 17 ambulances and 15 quick response vehicles (QRV’s) on the same radio channel. So, there were times that there were absolutely too much radio traffic. They couldn’t give calls out. The units couldn’t talk to dispatch in a timely fashion. So, as of this morning at 8:00, they will tone the ambulance out and give the pertinent information on one channel,” Kelly said “When that ambulance says yes, we copy, we’re in route, they will move them to another channel to run that call. They will stay on that channel until they clear the hospital,” Kelly said.

Kelly said right now, the county is averaging 190 to 200 priority calls (priority one and two calls combined) a day. He said that’s compared to the 100 to 120 they averaged in a day last year.

“It’s a mix of everything. My mother fell and I can’t get her up, all the way to strokes, gunshots, stabbings everything,” Kelly said.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride has also noticed the increase.

“I think we’re doing it more so because of COVID. I don’t think we heard as many of those types of calls. I think it’s because a lot of people can’t get into their normal healthcare provider for appointments and checkups and stuff like that,” McBride said.

“I do believe a lot of the uptick that we’ve had in emergency medical services since this last round of COVID started is, a lot of people that would normally try to go to urgent care or their private doctors they can’t get those appointments anymore,” Kelly said.

“A lot of those calls are going to be relevant to what we do with law enforcement. So, some of those are definitely priority one calls where we probably are running lights and sirens. I think we’ve seen there’s a variety of reasons really. If our deputies are close by to a cardiac arrest situation or an older person that’s fallen or something and they can’t make contact with them etc., our guys will go and assist EMS,” McBride said.

“I would say over the last year, we’ve seen as far as from a law enforcement perspective, we’ve seen a huge uptick in mental health type calls and a lot of those can develop into a priority type call or situation,” he said.

With emergency medical services recently unified in Anderson County, dozens of paramedics were hired, both full and part-time. Kelly said the new system has helped.

“I believe that it has wholeheartedly helped. When we set this system up, with the maximum of 17 ambulances and then the 15 QRV’s, we essentially doubled our manpower and our response capabilities that are out on the street,” Kelly said.

Kelly said they’re anticipating more calls, as the summer months approach, but said he believes they will be able to handle it with the new system in place.

“As the summer months come on, and we do start getting busier and start seeing that summer increase in call volume, that’s when we’ll really be able to tell how good everything is working,” he said.

County leaders said, just four months since it opened, the new unified emergency medical system is now fully staffed.

“Only four months in, the new system is 100% staffed and response time goals—defined as 9 minutes, 59 seconds or less—are now being met 95% of the time on priority 1 calls compared with 65% this time last year. Staff noted this progress has been made in the middle of a pandemic and despite a 40% increase in the number of calls for service coming into 911,” a county released stated.