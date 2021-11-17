Anderson County Sheriff’s Office offers free safety training

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA ) – The Anderson County Sheriffs Office said they realize many people could benefit from the training they have learned as a law enforcement unit.

They said they’re committed to taking their knowledge from this building, into Anderson County.

The idea started when Sheriff Chad McBride took over at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I wanted to make sure we protect and serve, and really under the serve category is just educate,” McBride said.

Since then, they have started community safety seminars at companies, churches and schools.

“There’s so many topics people need to know about,” McBride said.

Topics like active shooters and how to spot suspicious activity.

“We just want to make sure our public, at least here in Anderson, is equipped to the best of our ability,” McBride said.

So far, they said it has paid off.

“I got feedback that a church had, someone told them a kid in the bathroom had a gun and they were able to safely handle that situation because of some of the stuff we taught them in some of those classes,” Lt. Todd Caron said.

One of the newest training topics, self defense for women, sparked after a man was charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a woman at Ingles, back in March.

McBride said, “We talked about it and put our heads together that we really need to offer as many situational tips, training, whatever we could provide exclusively for women.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will also do an assessment of your church, school or building to show you ways to improve safety and security.

The safety seminars are either 2 hours or 6 hours long.

The sheriffs office said to email Todd Caron to set up a course.