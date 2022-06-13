ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – We first brought the news to you last June when Anderson School District 5 announced they would renovate a building downtown to turn into office space.

Now the doors are finally open.

“We’re excited to be here. There are about 20 people in this building,” District 5 Superintendent Dr. Tom Wilson said.

What used to be an old bank, is now the heart of one of the Upstate’s largest school districts.

District 5’s new office building sits in the middle of downtown on Main Street.

“This is where a lot of the new construction took place over here. None of this to my right actually existed prior to the new construction,” said District 5 Communications Director Kyle Newton.

District leaders said they started this $5.6 million project more than a year ago.

“The need for the building was because of the overcrowding in our old district office over on Pearman Dairy Road,” Wilson said.

Administrators said it brings fresh energy and meets all requirements for people with disabilities, which is something they said the old building didn’t do.

“There were some additions made over the years to make it more convenient for people in a wheelchair or whatever to make it easier to get into the building. But it wasn’t what you’d see in a modern building being constructed,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he hopes this building will be a place where educators can come together.

“We’ll have meetings here, we’ll have, like I said earlier, we could have a luncheon with the mayor, city council or whatever and build those partnerships and make them stronger, because strong schools build strong communities,” Wilson said.

District 5 said they are still utilizing their office on Pearman Dairy Road. It houses transportation workers and other administrators.

The district said they will be adding an instructional wing to the new building. That project is set to start this fall and will be done in 2023.