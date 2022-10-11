ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Fire Department on Tuesday announced the passing of Seargent Daniel Bagwell.

Sergeant Bagwell died “in a tragic accident yesterday (Monday) afternoon”, the department wrote in a release.

“Daniel was a strong leader, solid firefighter, good friend, but most importantly a loving husband and father,” said Captain Travis Poore. “This will be hard for us all to move forward without him with the impression that he made on each person he was ever around. Please continue to pray for both families, his brothers and his home family, as we move forward to try our best to honor him in the best way that we can.”

Sergeant Bagwell worked for the Anderson Fire Department for 11 years and is survived by his wife, Tonya, and seven-month-old daughter, Madilynn.