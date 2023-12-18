ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM) is asking for donations to replace a much-needed refrigerator truck.

AIM serves about 900 families at its food pantry each month. The organization partners with local retail stores, which donate food to the food pantry.

However, over the last few weeks, AIM has had trouble transporting food to its warehouse.

“We’ve really been put behind the eight ball in being able to serve people in the that way we want to and in the way we’ve always historically done,” Jordan Evans, AIM’s vice president of programs, said.

AIM’s refrigerator truck, which is used to pick up food from nearby stores, has had mechanical problems and needs to be replaced. Their backup van was recently vandalized.

“They cut the fuel pump line and were siphoning the gas out of it,” Evans explained. “So, all of the gas was leaking out of it.”

While the van is repaired, AIM does not have any vehicles to use.

Employees and volunteers have been using their own vehicles to pick up groceries for the food pantry.

“It’s been a challenging couple months,” Evans said.

“It has put us back in being able to serve people as efficiently as we’re accustomed to doing,” he added.

AIM’s team is asking the public for help so they can continue serving the community.

“Monetary donations, at this time, can be great because we know we’re going to have to buy a new refrigerator truck,” Evans said. “If anyone knows any specific contacts within the trucking industry that deals with refrigeration trucks who might know someone who may be willing to donate, would be great as well.”

If you are able to donate, you can call AIM’s office at 864-226-2273 (CARE), or you can visit their website by clicking here.