Bassmaster Classic will return to Lake Hartwell in Spring 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Visit Anderson and VisitGreenvilleSC officials announced Tuesday the 52nd Bassmaster Classic will be held at Lake Hartwell in Spring 2022.

The tournament will held from March 4-6.

This will be the fourth classic held on Lake Hartwell. Officials said 55 anglers from all over the world are expected to compete in the tournament.

Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul, VisitGreenvilleSC V.P. of Sales David Montgomery, Anderson County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn, and professional athletes from across the region attended the news conference at Green Pond Landing and Event Center, located at 470 Green Pond Road in Anderson.

