ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Jockey Lot will host a haunted attraction this fall.

The Anderson Jockey Lot said, “We have had so many people ask us to do this for years! Finally we have made it happen!!!”

The haunted attraction called Night Terrors will be open from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31.

The attraction will be open on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Sept. 15- Sept. 30 and open every night from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

General admission is $25 with ticket sales beginning at 6:30 p.m. every night.