ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An annual charitable light show is back for the 30th year in the Upstate and welcoming families until Christmas Day.

Anderson Lights of Hope LLC is organized to raise money and awareness for disabled and disadvantaged individuals in Anderson County.

The organization is also developed to provide training and education for individuals to further their careers and positively influence the community giving to nonprofits including Boy Scout Troops, Family Promise of Anderson, Oasis of Hope SC, Habitat for Humanity and many more.

The light show is indoors and outdoors from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Christmas.

The event costs $10 per car. Guests will also get to enjoy wagon rides and bakery treats. Seeing Santa is free but photos will be $20 for 20 photos.

For more information visit the Anderson Lights of Hope website

Tickets will be sold upon arrival.