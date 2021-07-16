Anderson Mall to host job fair Saturday

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Mall will host a job fair Saturday.

The job fair will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson Mall located at 3131 North Main Street.

Job seekers can get to know more than 10 companies including JC Penney, Upstate Staffing, Footaction, Hire Dynamics, Tri-County Technical College, MAU Solutions, and many more.

Officials said job fair is aimed to connect the community’s workers with employers looking to hire and is a critical part of the mall’s effort to strengthen our local economy and support the local work force.

