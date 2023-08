(WSPA) – An Anderson County man is facing charges that he was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

19-year-old Kaleb Michael Grant was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Grant.

Grant was arrested on August 24 by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.