Anderson man indicted on charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson man was indicted Friday on charges related to riots on Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol.

The District of Columbia Attorney’s Office said George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, was indicted on three felony charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding. as well six other misdemeanor charges.

Tenney was arrested on June 29 after the filing of a criminal complaint.

According to court documents, before Jan. 6, Tenney wrote on Facebook, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building [sic] and [C]ongress if the electoral votes don’t go right. We are forming plans for every scenario.”

George Tenney (Source: Attorney’s Office District of Columbia)

Tenney was captured on video as he moved through the U.S. Capitol, entering at 2:19 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door.

Tenney eventually made his way to the East Rotunda Doors. While there, Tenney forced open the doors from inside, despite police efforts to keep them closed, and helped rioters amassed outside get into the building.

He also grabbed an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locked arms with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and pushed another Capitol Police officer.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Tenney will be arraigned on a future date in the District of Columbia.